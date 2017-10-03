Letter: How can Government change State Pension Age without informing you?

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below. This from Yvonne Yelland, Newport. Ed

Not every OnTheWight reader will be aware of the current injustice to thousands of UK women.

Women, like me that started work and given the option of either paying reduced NI stamp or the full NI stamp. When I started work at the age of 15 during October 1971 I was given the choice and opted to pay the full NI stamp from day one because I was told I would receive a state pension when I was 60. I believed what I was told.

Paid full NI for 35 years

I worked full time for 35 years, always paid a full NI and never claimed a days benefits.

I had my family late in life at the age of 44 so arrived at the magical age of 60 when my child reached 16. He is still in full time education.

Without receiving any notice, I found that at the age of 60 that the Government has broken their contract with me and decided that I would not receive the promised state pension because for some reason I am expected to fund the state pensions for other people.

WASPI

There is a group for women in the same situation called WASPI.

There is also a petition for people to sign on the Government Website.

Government response

The reason I am writing is to bring to people’s attention two sentences from the Government Response to the Petition:

1) “There will be no further concessions on this issue to avoid placing an unfair burden on working age people”

That is unbelieveable! What about placing an unfair burden on people that have worked and now retired!

2) “There is no legal obligation to write to people to tell them about changes in their SPa”

Changes without prior notice

That means, to me, that at anytime the Government can change anything they like, AND can change the State Pension Age (SPa) again and again without prior notice.

So when I am 66 years old I may find the Government has moved my State Pension Age goalposts to 68.

Image: comedynose under CC BY 2.0