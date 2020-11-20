Letter: ‘HS2 and why we should not silently accept this state sponsored ecocide’

This reader believes just because HS2 is not in our back yard, doesn’t mean that we should sit back and “silently accept this state sponsored ecocide”

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

protest against HS2 - group of people walking across a field

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from David Moorse, Shanklin. Ed

HS2 some facts and figures! Costs – benefits!

The cost….

  • 693 local wildlife sites
  • 108 Ancient Woodlands
  • 33 legally protected SSSIs
  • 18 Wildlife Trust Nature Reserves
  • Five Internationally protected Wildlife sites
  • Two RAMSAR sites – wetlands of international importance
  • Four taxpayer-funded Nature improvement sites (that was money well spent!?)
  • 22 Living landscapes – (wildlife corridors essential to the survival of locally endangered species)

Total area destroyed (about 50 square kilometers) = 1/8th of the entire areas of the Isle of Wight – it is equal to the total area of every Woodland and every Forest on the whole Isle of Wight.

£250k for every one metre of track
What is it costing to destroy such a vast quantity of our Natural Heritage? £250,000 for every one metre of track! Now think of walking from London to Birmingham… five paces cost a million pounds!

On the up side though … Look at the benefits:

  • A few people will take 20 mins less to get from London to somewhere on the outskirts of Birmingham.
  • A few others will get much richer, pocketing huge chunks of the £Billions of Taxpayers money.

Have your say
Just because it’s not in our back yard, doesn’t mean that we should sit back and silently accept this state sponsored ecocide!

Just one final question….. why is this a good idea?

Image: djim under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 20th November, 2020 10:45am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o57

Filed under: Featured, Green Issues, Island-wide, Letter to the Editor

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

2 Comments on "Letter: ‘HS2 and why we should not silently accept this state sponsored ecocide’"

newest oldest most voted
Colin
Unfortunately many MPs hadn’t got a clue what they were talking about (surely not!) in some of the debates and the time saving aspect on journeys was of course a load of old tosh. The important bit was the capacity of the existing lines which is the main hold up. However with HS2 new lines then there would be more capacity for more trains which is the… Read more »
Vote Up50Vote Down
20, November 2020 11:23 am
kennydoit
The total reason behind HS2 is to increase capacity. The maximum capacity of a rail route is governed by the slowest trains using the line which, in the case of the West Coast Mainline (WCML) are freight and slow, stopping passenger trains. In order to increase the number of trains on the WCML there are three choices; reduce freight and slow, stopping passenger trains; increase the capacity… Read more »
Vote Up1-1Vote Down
20, November 2020 12:51 pm

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*