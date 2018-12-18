Letter: I refuse to vote in a second EU referendum, says former UKIP candidate

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from former UKIP Isle of Wight parliamentary candidate, Iain McKie, of Totland. Ed

Whitehall and Brussels are swimming with rumours of a second EU referendum.

I campaigned and voted for Leave in a good faith that the democratic process would be respected.

A second vote undermines this principle, and for that reason I have given up my confidence in UK democracy and shall not vote in the next referendum (or the one after if it goes the ‘wrong way’ again) nor a General Election until a party that pledges to restore democracy emerges.

Image: frankieroberto under CC BY 2.0