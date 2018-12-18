Letter: I refuse to vote in a second EU referendum, says former UKIP candidate

Former UKIP parliamentary candidate, Iain McKie, believes a second EU referendum could be on the cards, but that he won’t vote in it because another referendum “undermines the democratic process”.

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

Referendum ballot papers

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from former UKIP Isle of Wight parliamentary candidate, Iain McKie, of Totland. Ed

Whitehall and Brussels are swimming with rumours of a second EU referendum.

I campaigned and voted for Leave in a good faith that the democratic process would be respected.

A second vote undermines this principle, and for that reason I have given up my confidence in UK democracy and shall not vote in the next referendum (or the one after if it goes the ‘wrong way’ again) nor a General Election until a party that pledges to restore democracy emerges.

Image: frankieroberto under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 18th December, 2018 11:32am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lZJ

Filed under: Featured, Government, Island-wide, Letter to the Editor

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

2 Comments on "Letter: I refuse to vote in a second EU referendum, says former UKIP candidate"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
Billy Builder
How an earth can a democratic vote be non democratic. In a peoples vote every individual would be able to vote for there preferred option of either to accept TMays deal, or remain in the EU, or if given a third option to exit with no deal. Now we are better informed as to what BRexit really means and the likely outcomes of a BRexit, people have… Read more »
Vote Up2-1Vote Down
18, December 2018 11:56 am
hialtitude
It’s undemocratic because the pendulum of public opinion has swung towards remaining within the European Union and if a second vote will prove this. In other words it’s only a democratic vote if UKIP are assured of victory. It is worth noting that even ex UKIP party leader Farage called the decision by current party leader Gerald Batten to allow Stephen Yaxley-Lennon aka Tommy Robinson to join… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down
18, December 2018 12:12 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*