Letter: Isle of Wight council rejected decades of experience offered

Neil says he’s offered his decades of expertise to Isle of Wight council for free – They rejected it. How many other people have experienced the same?

This from OnTheWight reader, Neil Blues. Ed

It’s unbelievable that the Isle of Wight council and its associated politicians haven’t learnt anything in the past 33 years or so that I’ve been resident on the Island.

They need to look back at their horrendous history of non-service (major failures) to the residents and businesses here.

Some of (in my view) IWC failures
The decision in the 1980s not to purchase the part of Sealink (now Wightlink) that served the Island. They could have purchased it for £12 Million, that’s £37 Million in today’s money. Now we see the current owners of Wightlink have placed it on the market and are seeking £300 Million for it.

No cost audit offer rejected
As a retired engineer and Quality Assurance Manager, I offered to carry out a no cost audit of the IWC procurement process as I sincerely believe that significant cost savings can be made for the benefit of the citizens of the Island. The response I received was, “It would not be appropriate”.

It begs the question, why doesn’t the IWC take advantage of the skills and knowledge that many of us learnt the hard way in the private sector?

Open Challenge: Engage with Isle of Wight citizens
So here is an open challenge to the IWC and its politicians, forget your party dogma and engage with the citizens of the Isle of Wight, make use of the skills and knowledge that are available.

Thursday, 20th September, 2018 6:59pm

By

