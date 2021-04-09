Letter: Isle of Wight Road Races will adversely affect residents and visitors

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

From Donella East, a West Wight resident.

Firstly, why is it that it is assumed that the ‘Diamond Races’ and ‘The Isle of Wight Road Races’ is a done deal and will go ahead?

If this is so then I am full of righteous indignation that the people who it will adversely affect, and is at the moment affecting, due to various youngsters with their souped-up motors already in practice every day, are the people who live in the area of West Wight.

Lack of consultation

Where has been the consultation with residents and local authority? We have had no such consultation and going by the already published comments through News On The Wight, the majority are totally against it for many and varied legitimate reasons.

I have a long list of reasons myself and at the top is:

Noise pollution

Air pollution

Danger to children and people in general

Danger to wildlife

Disruption by having roads closed

Loss of visitors who come to the Island for peace and quiet

Unsafe walking and cycling

Young and old will oppose

As usual it is the minority who are the loudest who are listened to. Take a poll please. Young and old will oppose this dreadful move to spoil our gloriously beautiful Island.

I want my grandchildren’s, children’s, children to come here in a hundred years time and marvel at the clean air and the natural beauty, with nothing of the landscape having changed a lot in that time.

Hopefully by then we shall have only silent and much cleaner electric motor vehicles. Imagine!

Image: foilman under CC BY 2.0



