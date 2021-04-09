Letter: Isle of Wight Road Races will adversely affect residents and visitors

This reader lists their reasons why they believe the Isle of Wight Road Races should not be given permission to go ahead

No written in white paint on road

This from Donella East, a West Wight resident.

This from Donella East, a West Wight resident. Ed

Firstly, why is it that it is assumed that the ‘Diamond Races’ and ‘The Isle of Wight Road Races’ is a done deal and will go ahead?

If this is so then I am full of righteous indignation that the people who it will adversely affect, and is at the moment affecting, due to various youngsters with their souped-up motors already in practice every day, are the people who live in the area of West Wight.

Lack of consultation
Where has been the consultation with residents and local authority? We have had no such consultation and going by the already published comments through News On The Wight, the majority are totally against it for many and varied legitimate reasons.

I have a long list of reasons myself and at the top is:

  • Noise pollution
  • Air pollution
  • Danger to children and people in general
  • Danger to wildlife
  • Disruption by having roads closed
  • Loss of visitors who come to the Island for peace and quiet
  • Unsafe walking and cycling

Young and old will oppose
As usual it is the minority who are the loudest who are listened to. Take a poll please. Young and old will oppose this dreadful move to spoil our gloriously beautiful Island.

I want my grandchildren’s, children’s, children to come here in a hundred years time and marvel at the clean air and the natural beauty, with nothing of the landscape having changed a lot in that time.

Hopefully by then we shall have only silent and much cleaner electric motor vehicles. Imagine!

grahamg
I seem to recall that when Diamond Races were first discussed the vast majority of comments were positive so I suspect the requested poll will tell the same story. The writer highlights safety or lack of. These sort of events are so tightly risk assessed they need not worry on that account. As for the noise and pollution, three days of motorcycles vs 365 days of cars,… Read more »
9, April 2021 8:16 am
grahamg

I s

9, April 2021 8:09 am
chippy2
It is not the three days closure I would be concerned about – that is no worse than an Island Roads job. As the writer said it is the ones who come here at other times to try the circuit for themselves without regard to normal road users. This happens regularly on the Isle of Man. Yes that brings tourism, but is it the sort we want?… Read more »
9, April 2021 9:25 am
Angela Hewitt

Well said but probably supported by more men than women. Also I do not see much economic benefit. Normal holiday makers on a relaxing holiday will be replaced with a handful of zooped up engine junkies. It’s all about engine noise.We are not Monaco and never will be. We are better than that.

9, April 2021 7:30 am
