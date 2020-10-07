Letter: It’s as if the NHS is trying to prevent people getting a flu vaccination

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Angela Hewitt. Ed

I have spoken to two Isle of Wight pharmacies today. Regent and Day Lewis and they have run out of flue vaccination for over 65s.

They both say there is a national shortage and NHS is totally unprepared.

I had an appointment at Niton, Day Lewis and was annoyed to be turned away.

Surgeries are also offering restricted times. East Cowes hasn’t even told over 65s when they can get the flu jab. They say they will phone.

Then Regent said that any one with a surname beginning with “H” can get a vaccination Saturday morning between 9am – 10am.

How come that info is not on the surgeries Websites. Another friend told me you can get a flu vaccination at Sandown surgery Saturday between 9am and 5pm. Again no info on their Websites.

It is as if the NHS is trying to prevent people getting a flu vaccination as opposed to their bogus campaign to ‘get the jab’.

Image: Hyttalo Souza under CC BY 2.0