This from Angela Hewitt. Ed

I have spoken to two Isle of Wight pharmacies today. Regent and Day Lewis and they have run out of flue vaccination for over 65s.

They both say there is a national shortage and NHS is totally unprepared.

I had an appointment at Niton, Day Lewis and was annoyed to be turned away. 

Surgeries are also offering restricted times. East Cowes hasn’t even told over 65s when they can get the flu jab. They say they will phone.

Then Regent said that any one with a surname beginning with “H” can get a vaccination Saturday morning between 9am – 10am.

How come that info is not on the surgeries Websites. Another friend told me you can get a flu vaccination at Sandown surgery Saturday between 9am and 5pm. Again no info on their Websites. 

It is as if the NHS is trying to prevent people getting a flu vaccination as opposed to their bogus campaign to ‘get the jab’. 

Wednesday, 7th October, 2020 5:27pm

By

2 Comments on "Letter: It’s as if the NHS is trying to prevent people getting a flu vaccination"

quayman111

Had well organised and very efficient service from our surgery all on the NHS

7, October 2020 6:35 pm
annia
Facts. GP surgeries are getting staggered deliveries for vaccines (which were ordered 10 months ago and come throughout October). Only difference to over 65 this year is we are having to stagger clinics to maintain social distance. Hence people getting called as we go. Massive amounts of harder work than previous years but safety comes first. East Cowes has had one over 65 flu clinic with 700+… Read more »
7, October 2020 7:39 pm
