Letter: ‘Levelling up’, actually means ‘levelling down’

This from Hans Bromwich in Cowes, Ed

I have always found that if you listen very carefully to what the Government says, then believe the opposite, you will probably be much nearer the truth.

So when I hear the rhetoric, ‘we’re levelling up’ what does that really mean?

Re-apply for jobs on reduced terms

Many furloughed workers, and those who sadly lost their employment, are now being invited to re-apply for their jobs, albeit on reduced terms and conditions.

Levelling down

‘Levelling up’, actually means ‘levelling down’, in a bid to create a post-Brexit, economically competitive, workhouse Britain, to help pay for the Government’s shambolic handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Image: per Corell under CC BY 2.0