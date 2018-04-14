Letter: New Sainsbury’s Nectar card Isle of Wight trial underfire

This older reader – who doesn’t have a smart phone or knowledge of Apps – is concerned about the new Sainsbury’s Nectar trial on the Isle of Wight. He feels there hasn’t been enough information provided by the supermarket he loyally shops in each month.

sainsburys trollies

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below. This from a reader who would prefer to remain anonymous. Ed

You may be aware that Sainsbury’s are using the Island as a trial of a new reward scheme.

I am concerned that some aspects of this have not been carefully thought through and certainly have not been well communicated or explained.

To access Nectar points, customers will have to opt into offers, these are only made online or through something called an App.

What if this doesn’t suit a particular customer? No points?

No reassurances
I realise that I am an old fart, but I really don’t want to play this game, I have been a loyal Sainsbury’s customer and spend a significant amount in store each month.

There has been insufficient notice of the imposition of this trial, and no opportunity for customers not comfortable with modern Apps etc to gain reassurance.

No points for visitors?
It also appears that any visitors to the Island during the trial who loyally shop at Sainsbury’s will get no points for their spend while they are on the Island.

I don’t think Sainsbury’s have published this, and wonder what our welcome visitors might think about this.

Sally Perry

Several others over on our Facebook Page unhappy about it too.

14, April 2018 6:26 pm
lifewriterbutmainlybeer

It does seem to be an anomaly that traders desire customers to be loyal, but do not feel the need to reciprocate.

14, April 2018 7:39 pm
