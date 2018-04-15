Islanders invited to protest against UK government’s missile strikes in Syria

Vix shares details of this event taking place on Monday. Ed

Residents on the #Isle of Wight will add their voice to the condemnation of the UK government ordering their armed forces to bomb Syria, at a demonstration on Monday evening (16th April).

People will gather at St Thomas’ Square, Newport, from 6pm.

All are welcome to attend the event in Newport, to stand up against the escalation of the conflict and for more peaceful, legal and diplomatic solutions.

On the brink of enormous conflict

Vix Lowthion, Freshwater Parish Councillor said,

“Our government is taking us deeper into a conflict, following an unstable US President and against the wishes of the UK people. “Join us in doing what we can and making a public stand against this pursuit of militarism, threatening to bring the world to the brink of an enormous conflict.”

For further information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Image: alisdare under CC BY 2.0

