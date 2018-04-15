Islanders invited to protest against UK government’s missile strikes in Syria

Islanders are invited to attend a gathering in Newport on Monday evening to protest against the missile strikes carried out by the British in Syria.

don't bomb syria

Vix shares details of this event taking place on Monday. Ed

Residents on the #Isle of Wight will add their voice to the condemnation of the UK government ordering their armed forces to bomb Syria, at a demonstration on Monday evening (16th April).

People will gather at St Thomas’ Square, Newport, from 6pm.

All are welcome to attend the event in Newport, to stand up against the escalation of the conflict and for more peaceful, legal and diplomatic solutions.

On the brink of enormous conflict
Vix Lowthion, Freshwater Parish Councillor said,

“Our government is taking us deeper into a conflict, following an unstable US President and against the wishes of the UK people.

“Join us in doing what we can and making a public stand against this pursuit of militarism, threatening to bring the world to the brink of an enormous conflict.”

For further information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Image: alisdare under CC BY 2.0

Sunday, 15th April, 2018 10:40am

bigj

Gerrymandering strikes again.
Why would anyone, except rent-a-mob, protest at a positive move to eradicate chemical weapons?

Thumbs down from the misguided political persuasion, I expect, but there are more important issues at stake here, than political point-scoring.

15, April 2018 1:17 pm
coral
If you took the time to actually read the post properly you would understand that the protest is not against taking positive action to stop chemical weapons. It’s to protest the use of barbaric violence and rash decisions our government is using to stop the use of chemical weapons. Without proper diplomatic approach and an actual investigation, we are just hurling bombs and killing people out of… Read more »
15, April 2018 1:54 pm
Sally Perry

“Gerrymandering”?

15, April 2018 2:00 pm
bigj

? political point scoring

15, April 2018 3:31 pm
Vix Lowthion

That’s not what Gerrymandering means..

15, April 2018 4:37 pm
Vix Lowthion
This gathering is about as far away from ‘political point scoring’ as you can get. It’s about the people of Syria, being subject to an unstable US President and us supporting him. It’s about the unwillingness of our government to put central to a foreign policy strategy the long term solutions to the regional conflict. THere are many, better, more effective and less gun-ho solutions than bombing… Read more »
15, April 2018 1:52 pm
