Letter: NUT strike has nothing to do with children’s education

Recently in relation to the Jon Platt issue the courts ruled that a child must attend school during term time, unless they are ill or have the express permission of the head teacher.

The NUT has just voted to strike, which, of course, will be illegal. If a child must attend school then the teachers must also attend in order to teach them.

Nothing to do with children’s educationMembers of the NUT are just striking to improve their own situation, it has nothing to do with the child’s education.

2+2=4 regardless of how much a teacher gets paid or what hours the teachers work.

Wear suits and ties

When I went to school, all the teachers wore suits and ties; and they were all respected.

Nowadays teachers dress as if they are going to a Sunday barbeque in a friend’s back yard.

This says a great deal about all the respect teachers no longer get.

Teach the children!

