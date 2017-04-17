Letter: NUT strike has nothing to do with children’s education

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below. This from Pip Neal, Reading. Ed
Recently in relation to the Jon Platt issue the courts ruled that a child must attend school during term time, unless they are ill or have the express permission of the head teacher.
The NUT has just voted to strike, which, of course, will be illegal. If a child must attend school then the teachers must also attend in order to teach them.
Nothing to do with children’s educationMembers of the NUT are just striking to improve their own situation, it has nothing to do with the child’s education.
2+2=4 regardless of how much a teacher gets paid or what hours the teachers work.
Wear suits and ties
When I went to school, all the teachers wore suits and ties; and they were all respected.
Nowadays teachers dress as if they are going to a Sunday barbeque in a friend’s back yard.
This says a great deal about all the respect teachers no longer get.
Teach the children!
Monday, 17th April, 2017 1:55pm
By Pip Neal
juliancritchley
17.Apr.2017 2:26pm
Hello?
Did a letter from the Daily Mail’s “Frothing Plonkers Too Mad Even For Us To Publish” section get lost on the internet and find its way to OnTheWight, somehow?
You should check your software – I think you’ve been hacked.
Mrs Retired Hack
17.Apr.2017 3:38pm
At least one up Arrow for Mr Critchley for actually making me laugh out loud!
The Ancient Matelot
17.Apr.2017 2:41pm
I agree. This has as much to do with doing the right thing for children as the Platt case. Teachers should not have their classes disrupted by children being away during term time and having to take extra time (sometimes their own time) to help the children catch up. Likewise, the children should expect to be able to attend school and not have their schooling disrupted by teachers taking strike action
Skippy
17.Apr.2017 3:52pm
Strikes are a last resort when the employer won’t listen. A lot of the groups you are talking about are well educated people who see what the reality of day to day what is happening to your children’s education. they are not publicly allowed to comment on what is happening. You have to ask why these groups of qualified people Doctor’s,Nurses,Teachers,and legal professionals have gone on strike in the last eight years ( there is a clue). Don’t be fooled by the media and their employers . Support them and talk to them you might learn something that will empower you to change you mind. The Jon Platt case has nothing to do with this.
retired hack
17.Apr.2017 3:55pm
Coiuld this by any chance be the same Pip Neal, of Reading, who in 2006 caused great excitement in area after spotting a mysterious green ball in the sky over Southcote, a suburb of the Berkshire town?
He would, in fact, appear to be an afficioanado of such matters (as well, of course, as industrial relations law). As a news report at the tine noted: “It’s not the first time Mr Neal has seen unexplained things in the sky. He also told us that he saw a triangle of light in the skies over Lincoln two decades ago.”