Letter: Organ donation is now opt-out: Let your family know your wishes

This from Andy Hollebon, Chair, Isle of Wight Organ Donation Committee. Ed



Every day across the UK someone dies waiting for an organ transplant. And as we approach national Organ Donation Week (7th-13th September), we need to remember that organ donation really is the ultimate gift of life.

Just one organ donor can save or transform up to nine people’s lives.

Change in the law

This Organ Donation Week, we are raising awareness that the law around organ donation in England has changed. It changed in May this year to allow more people to save more lives with an opt-out system.

Under the new legislation, all adults in England will be considered to be an organ and tissue donor when they die unless they have recorded a decision not to donate or are in one of the excluded groups.

Make organ donation decision known to family

Covered by the change will still have a choice whether they want to be an organ donor, and their families will still be involved before organ donation goes ahead.

What everyone needs to do is to make their organ donation decision known to their family and friends. This gives your family and friends the certainty to support your decision at a difficult time.

No room for uncertainty

One of the hardest decisions we have with families when talking about organ donation, is when they don’t know their loved one’s organ donation decision.

It leaves them so uncertain about what the right thing to do is. Please don’t leave your family facing this uncertainty.

So, during this Organ Donation Week, please let them know your organ donation decision on the NHS Organ Donation Register. And if you think you may be able to help our voluntary organ donation committee locally, please contact me on 07544-555839 or e-mail [email protected] or via our new Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Image: taylorherringpr under CC BY 2.0