Letter: Please think about your neighbours with respiratory problems before lighting your bonfires or BBQs

Like everyone else I’ve been home since the beginning of lockdown. I’ve also been self isolating for a week because I had an undiagnosed chest infection.

During the past two weeks there have been at least ten days in which people have been lighting fires locally.

These have been a combination of home fires, landowners burning on their farmland and (because of the fine weather this weekend) barbecues.

Adds to the suffering

As you can imagine, the smoke from these fires adds to the suffering of those dealing with chest infections or self isolating because of suspected Coronavirus (Covid-19).

When you’re healthy, lockdown probably seems like a great opportunity to enjoy a home fire in the evening or to clear gardens/land for Spring. But to anyone with respiratory problems or health concerns, being trapped indoors with smoke coming into your home, amplifies worry and inhibits healing.

Harm you might be causing

People on the Island are pulling together in all sorts of ways during this pandemic.

I think it’s important that people become aware that their choice to light a fire, whether indoors or out, also has an impact on the health of their immediate neighbours – some of whom may be vulnerable or self isolating.

