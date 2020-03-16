Letter: Protecting the vulnerable of all ages from Coronavirus ought to be first priority of all public services

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from David Moorse, Shanklin. Ed

The government’s Covid19 pandemic strategy appears to be to allow as much infection as possible, presumably in the hope of developing herd immunity in the long run.

However, in the exponential growth phase, it is imperative that those who are most at risk are protected.

Provision for self isolated

Therefore everyone who has a potentially compromised immune response should be isolated, which means that although schools are open, students who are at risk must be given authorised absence, and not remain under the threat of fines (which our council appears to be addicted to), and any adults who are similarly at risk (and there a high proportion of elderly on the Isle of Wight) must have provision in place for them to isolate for their protection.

Avoid spreading to those at risk

The rest of us healthy, fit and relatively young could then crack on and catch the virus to gain (and spread) immunity so long as we can ensure we avoid spreading it to those at risk.

As it stands, the vulnerable are not adequately protected – this ought to be the first priority of all our public services.

Government Covid-19 guidance

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



Stay at home for 7 days if you have either:

– a high temperature

– a new continuous cough



This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.



Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.



You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.



The Government has decided that the NHS will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.

