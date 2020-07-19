Letter: Re-scheduled roadworks could be final nail in the coffin for our village’s shops (update)

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from a shop owners in Godshill who wishes to remain anonymous. Ed

Update: Since publishing this letter the letter writer has received a reply from Island Roads who say the roadworks have been rescheduled now to start on 14 September.

Can someone please explain the ridiculous timing of roadworks due to start on Church Hollow in Godshill.

The work was originally due to be done before Easter, but is now meant to happen between 21st July and 4th August.

The resurfacing work will be happening during the day and cause an unbearable amount of noise in the village.

It will also mean that there is no access to the iconic church and thatched cottages.

Wightfibre will be working in the area too, so it will be completely shut off.

Disruption to one of the Island’s most visited villages

I keep hearing on the radio that Visit Isle of Wight want us all to get behind the “We’re good to go” campaign to try and encourage visitors and make the most of the summer, so why are Island Roads being allowed to cause such disruption to one of the Island’s most visited villages.

Only just made it through lockdown

As a business owner on Godshill I’m devastated that having made it through lockdown and starting to try and build back some trade, we now have to deal with this!