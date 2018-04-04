We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below. This from Christopher Dodd, Newport. Ed

This is an urgent appeal to all those Isle of Wight residents, visitors, tax payers who have affection for our lovely old harbour here at Newport.

The harbour we love is actually a Dept. of Transport registered Municipal Port still, just, working. It is used importing thousands of tons of aggregates every year, has some boatyard uses, but is mostly used for leisure boating of all kinds. It is undoubtedly a community asset, but it is owned and, in my view, utterly neglected by the IW Council. Hence its very run down state. If only they could give it some TLC.

Harbour Revision Order

Now this Council is applying for quite drastic new powers in a new Harbour Revision Order which will, in my opinion, allow the Council to cause the final ruin of ‘our’ harbour.

Details can be viewed in County Hall or on the Marine Management Organisation Website. There will be a Facebook page to look at soon with lots of info. In the meantime please contact the Newport Harbour Group secretary on cwd28@live.com

Please will everyone willing to support our harbour agree to object to this dangerous Order which will become legal if we do nothing. There is a deadline for objections in about a month’s time.

