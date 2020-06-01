Letter: The UK Government is not following the science as we rush out of lockdown

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Hans Bromwich, Cowes. Ed

The Government is not following the Coronavirus science, it is ignoring it.

The handling of this pandemic throughout has been one cock-up after another, first with herd immunity, then PPE, testing, care home infections etc etc. It has been a total shambles leading to the highest death count for any European Country.

As we rush to unlock the lockdown to supposedly save the economy, there is no reason to believe the trajectory of chaos will end in the government’s quest to become ‘world class’ exemplars of incompetence and stupidity.