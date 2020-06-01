Letter: The UK Government is not following the science as we rush out of lockdown

This reader believes the Government are ignoring the Coronavirus science, rather than following it

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

boris johnson presenting the daily briefing

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Hans Bromwich, Cowes. Ed

The Government is not following the Coronavirus science, it is ignoring it.

The handling of this pandemic throughout has been one cock-up after another, first with herd immunity, then PPE, testing, care home infections etc etc. It has been a total shambles leading to the highest death count for any European Country.

As we rush to unlock the lockdown to supposedly save the economy, there is no reason to believe the trajectory of chaos will end in the government’s quest to become ‘world class’ exemplars of incompetence and stupidity.

Monday, 1st June, 2020 8:44am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nHe

Filed under: Featured, Government, Health, Island-wide, Letter to the Editor

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Letter: The UK Government is not following the science as we rush out of lockdown"

newest oldest most voted
uosf9

I totally agree with you Hans,could’nt put it better myself,however when all this is over,if ever,you’ll still have idiots voting Tory.
They never learn.

Vote Up180Vote Down
1, June 2020 8:59 am
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...