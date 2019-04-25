Letter: Three mile inland detour for coastal path after English Heritage object

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This letter from Mike Slater, IOW Ramblers Footpath Secretary. Ed

I would like to comment on recent concerns about a proposed route for the National Coast Path through Whippingham.

England is a small crowded island and we need to share the use of land to cater for a range of societies requirements. Helping the General Public to share access to our coast and countryside for healthy recreation is clearly one example.

The Parishes of East Cowes and Whippingham are ill-served in this respect, they have only one short stretch of public footpath.

New public path to coast a benefit

Residents of the Heights housing estate may have reservations about the particular routing of a proposed public path, but surely they can see the benefit of a new public path from their estate across countryside towards a part of the coast which previously had no public access.

Recently in my Parish of Freshwater, residents campaigned for a path to be established through a new housing development to provide easy access to the countryside!

The England Coast Path seeks to provide a complete coastal route and improve shoreline access around the Island.

Three mile inland bypass

English Heritage appear to be blocking a route along the 500yd coastal edge of the Osborne House Estate, resulting in a three mile inland bypass to the A3021 and back to the coast.

This potential diversion could affect the Heights estate.

