Letter: Three mile inland detour for coastal path after English Heritage object

English Heritage appear to be blocking a route along the 500yd coastal edge of the Osborne House Estate, resulting in a three mile inland bypass to the road and back to the coast. Mike Slater from the IW Ramblers writes in response.

coastal path

This letter from Mike Slater, IOW Ramblers Footpath Secretary. Ed

I would like to comment on recent concerns about a proposed route for the National Coast Path through Whippingham.

England is a small crowded island and we need to share the use of land to cater for a range of societies requirements. Helping the General Public to share access to our coast and countryside for healthy recreation is clearly one example.

The Parishes of East Cowes and Whippingham are ill-served in this respect, they have only one short stretch of public footpath.

New public path to coast a benefit
Residents of the Heights housing estate may have reservations about the particular routing of a proposed public path, but surely they can see the benefit of a new public path from their estate across countryside towards a part of the coast which previously had no public access.

Recently in my Parish of Freshwater, residents campaigned for a path to be established through a new housing development to provide easy access to the countryside!

The England Coast Path seeks to provide a complete coastal route and improve shoreline access around the Island.

Three mile inland bypass
English Heritage appear to be blocking a route along the 500yd coastal edge of the Osborne House Estate, resulting in a three mile inland bypass to the A3021 and back to the coast.

This potential diversion could affect the Heights estate.

Read more about the Island Coast Trail on the Ramblers Website.

Thursday, 25th April, 2019 5:06pm

By

4 Comments on "Letter: Three mile inland detour for coastal path after English Heritage object"

steephilljack

This is absurd: a Coastal Path should be a Coastal Path and not have a 3 mile detour. Osborne House could put a fence up along the 500 yards and perhaps a gate so visitors to the House can access the beach. I know that this might be abused by people getting into Osborne House grounds but it worth the risk IMO.

25, April 2019 5:42 pm
hialtitude
A path through the Norris and Osborne estates following the coast would be most welcome and I would certainly make frequent use of it. I would also mention that I have been questioned by hikers trying to circumvent the Island along the coastal path who have been very disappointed at the current arrangements. We have stunning coastal views and walks and as a tourist destination we should… Read more »
25, April 2019 7:32 pm
joelincs

Heritage could make it toll path, that would be no worse than the floating bridge and even a paying entry point on the coastal path. The coast is part of everyone’s heritage as well.
strikes me as spiteful bullying forcing a long inland detour away from the beaches beauty.

25, April 2019 7:36 pm
Tim

This would appear to be a case of the peoples representatives vs the people!

25, April 2019 6:04 pm
