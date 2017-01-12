Letter: Time to properly fund the NHS and social care system

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

Dear Mr Turner

On Wednesday I watched Theresa May answering questions in Parliament, on the lunchtime news (Watch on Parliament TV jump to 12.03).

I am extremely sorry to say that both my wife and I are singularly unimpressed at her total lack of response, lack of strategy, lack of acknowledgement, and apparent lack of care towards the problems which beset the NHS, and of course the Social Care system.

More funding is urgently required

It is clear, to anyone with eyes to see and ears to hear, that more funding is urgently required to both services, and we certainly do not wish to hear any more meaningless platitudes, it is obvious that action is needed, and it is needed fast.

I trust you will not regale us with stories of how “well?” the NHS has been funded, and how the problem is that the population is living longer.

Plenty of time to prepare

The increase in average life expectancy has been known to be coming for a long time, yet the response from the Government has been to inadequately prepare or fund for this, and, astonishingly, to severely cripple the ability of Councils to provide Social Services by repeatedly cutting Government funding to them, even though the link to NHS overloading is so very well known.

No acting in a civilised manner

I believe it was a Native American Indian who said that you can judge a civilisation by how it treats its sick and elderly people.

At the moment, this Country is certainly not treating many of them in a civilised manner.

