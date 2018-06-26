We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

Ben Earl, Water Efficiency Manager at Southern Water.

With temperatures rising and a heatwave sweeping across the UK, we are hitting peak demand for water. Water is a precious resource and it’s important that we all do what we can to reduce wastage, come rain or shine.

This can include simple measures such as turning off taps when you’re brushing your teeth, swapping a bath for a four-minute shower and watering your garden with harvested rain can make a huge difference to water supply levels across the region.

Hose ban unlikely

The good news is, our resources are currently at healthy levels across the region, and we are unlikely to need to impose a temporary use ban this summer.

However, should this dry weather continue over the longer term, we do have clear plans in place to make sure we’re fully prepared and we are continuing to monitor the situation closely.

Fixing leaks

Our work to protect water resources includes an increased focus on fixing leaks on our 13,700-kilometre network of water mains.

Following our ground-breaking universal metering programme, our customers now use around 16% less water than they did in 2010.

