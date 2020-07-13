Letter: Why are MCA forcing passengers on car ferries to mingle closely with others?

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Ron Fullman shares a copy of a letter sent to the MCA last weekend. Ed

To: Maritime and Coastguard Agency

I am writing to you as you seem to control what Isle of Wight ferries are allowed to do; they have to follow your instructions, I understand.

If this is correct I wish to make it clear that in that case you also have a duty of care for not just the crew, but also for passengers on board those ferries.

Forcing passengers to mingle closely with others

In these unusual times it seems madness that you have from Monday 13 July 2020, instructed Wightlink not to allow passengers to stay in their vehicles during the 40 minute crossing, but to force passengers, many of them elderly and who rely on the lifts, to mingle closely with other passengers, many of whom will come from the mainland therefore risking bringing new cases of Covid 19 to the Island.

Staying in vehicles was allowed up to 2012 so were you wrong for all the years before that?

Reintroduced for lockdown

After the recent Coronavirus lockdown it was reintroduced on certain ferry crossings so that passengers and crew were able to self-isolate for the 40 minute crossing should they choose to do so in order to follow Government advice.

Why then have you gone from one extreme to another? Just one ferry crossing a day would suffice.

Passengers should have a right to choose

Passengers have a right to a choice surely when their own health, and that of the crew, are at risk. You do not have the right to deny passengers that choice.

We are captive on the Island and have only the ferries to take us to the mainland with our car. Like myself and my wife, most of the Islanders are in the danger bracket for Covid 19 and therefore should be entitled to have a choice.

Seriously reconsider your decision

I would urge you to reconsider this decision seriously in the interest of Islanders and visitors to our Island. It is too soon to make such a drastic decision.

As a reminder I have copied part of your own instructions(MIN 616 -M&F Amendment 3) below.

1.3 It is recommended that companies include measures for tackling risks posed by COVID-19 as part of their operational procedures for ships.

1.4 In addition, under the Merchant Shipping and Fishing Vessels (Health and Safety at Work) Regulations 1997, employers and shipowners have a duty to ensure the health and safety of seafarers and other affected by their undertaking and to put in place measures to reduce risks so far as is reasonably practicable.

1.5 While social distancing is fundamentally a public health measure introduced to reduce the spread of infection, it is also relevant to controlling risks within the workplace.

1.6 Shipowners and employers should ensure that seafarers are able, where possible, to follow the current Public Health England guidelines on social distancing (including, where possible, maintaining a 2 metre distance from others) and hygiene (washing their hands with soap and water often for at least 20 seconds).



Image: elsie under CC BY 2.0