LibDem Chair shares Open Letter to Brighstone residents

Nick Stuart, Chair of Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats share this open letter to residents on the Isle of Wight. In his own words. Ed

Thank you to everyone who voted in the Isle of Wight council elections on 6th May.

The results for Brighstone, Calbourne and Shalfleet on a turnout of 48,77 per cent were:

Conservative 549 (Elected)

Liberal Democrat 377

Green 335

Brighstone Parish Council

To everyone who voted for the six positions on Brighstone Parish Council election. The results on a turnout of 56 per cent were:

John Cirrone – 403 (Elected)

Nick Stuart – 373 (Elected)

Steve Hastings – 359 (Elected)

Colin Bridges – 353 (Elected)

Pearl Adams – 349 (Elected)

Doug Alldred, Green – 338 (Elected)

Matt Huxley – 312

95 per cent leafleted

Due to the very short campaign I was unable to talk to most of you about your thoughts and concerns as I did previously in 2017. I did deliver to the doors of 95 per cent of you. Apologies to the remaining 5 per cent you are not forgotten.

As Brighstone Parish councillor and West Wight campaigner I will continue to stand up for all residents for our landscape, environment and jobs. Which means developments that don’t meet our needs, excessive speed, jobs and for me, trees.

Please let me know your thoughts and look forward to meeting you on my travels.