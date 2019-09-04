Isle of Wight Liberal Democrat Parliamentary hopefuls go head to head

Parliamentary hopefuls will be battling it out on Saturday (7th September) as members of the Isle of Wight Liberal Democrat Party choose their favoured candidate.

A spokesperson for the IW Lib Dems said,

“The Island now has two approved prospective parliamentary candidates and, given the current political turmoil, the party has a contested selection on Saturday.”

The two approved candidates are Nick Belfitt, the former Parliamentary candidate and Nick Stuart Chair of the Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats.

The party spokesperson went on to say,