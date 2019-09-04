Isle of Wight Liberal Democrat Parliamentary hopefuls go head to head

Party members will hear each candidate’s vision for the Isle of Wight and make their choice of Prospective Parliamentary Candidate.

nick-stuart and nick belfitt

Parliamentary hopefuls will be battling it out on Saturday (7th September) as members of the Isle of Wight Liberal Democrat Party choose their favoured candidate.

A spokesperson for the IW Lib Dems said,

“The Island now has two approved prospective parliamentary candidates and, given the current political turmoil, the party has a contested selection on Saturday.”

The two approved candidates are Nick Belfitt, the former Parliamentary candidate and Nick Stuart Chair of the Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats.

The party spokesperson went on to say,

“Both will be putting forward their ideas for the Island. A vision for the expanding local membership and Islanders, for the centre ground of politics, and to become the next Liberal Democrat candidate following former Liberal Democrat MPs Peter Brand and Steve Ross.”

Wednesday, 4th September, 2019 12:37pm

Nitonia

Please for the love of God consult with your fellow opposition parties and agree to field only one candidate. I don’t care who it is but don’t waste everyone’s time splitting the opposition vote to hand the seat to the unmentionable incumbent.

4, September 2019 12:50 pm
