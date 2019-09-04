Isle of Wight Liberal Democrat Parliamentary hopefuls go head to head

Parliamentary hopefuls will be battling it out on Saturday (7th September) as members of the Isle of Wight Liberal Democrat Party choose their favoured candidate.
A spokesperson for the IW Lib Dems said,
“The Island now has two approved prospective parliamentary candidates and, given the current political turmoil, the party has a contested selection on Saturday.”
The two approved candidates are Nick Belfitt, the former Parliamentary candidate and Nick Stuart Chair of the Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats.
The party spokesperson went on to say,
“Both will be putting forward their ideas for the Island. A vision for the expanding local membership and Islanders, for the centre ground of politics, and to become the next Liberal Democrat candidate following former Liberal Democrat MPs Peter Brand and Steve Ross.”
Wednesday, 4th September, 2019
By Sally Perry
