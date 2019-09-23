Licence for kebab house could be revoked following reports of violence against customers

A kebab house could have its licence revoked following a spate of violent incidents — including incidents of staff attacking customers.

Police have asked the Isle of Wight Council to review the premises licence for the Kebab House, Ryde, raising concerns about public safety, crime and disorder.

A meeting of the licensing sub-committee is due to take place on Friday. Police have provided details about several violent incidents at the High Street takeaway since late 2016 — including staff being violent towards customers, shown on CCTV inside and outside the premises.

Concerns have also been raised the takeaway has stayed open later than it should have.

Police have said the licence holder, Seyit Cal, had ignored officers’ advice.

The sub-committee will now consider whether the licensing objectives are being upheld. It has options to take no action, alter the licence, suspend the licence for three months or revoke it.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview