When you hire someone to provide a service – a cleaner, a plumber or a mechanic, for example – you want to know that they will do what you want and need them to do.

So why wouldn’t you want the same assurances when you’re searching for a carer for yourself or a loved one?

Life Co on the Isle of Wight was launched for just that reason: The company believe that everyone should be able to easily find and choose the right care for them.

Lisa’s story

Take Lisa, for instance; Lisa was diagnosed at the age of four with an incurable disease. Now 54, she relies on care agencies and personal assistants to enable her to live her life to the full. But when arranging her first care packages, Lisa wasn’t aware of any systems or services to help her:

“I was quite fortunate with the first agency I picked. For me, it’s all about performance and standards.”

“I’m not a delivery slot. I’m a person”

Lisa now has up to seven different care workers, all with different skills and talents and says it’s important that carers understand her as an individual: ‘I’m not a delivery slot. I’m a person’.



She explains,

“It’s like a juggling act all of the time. It’s a case of ‘what do I want to do today? Who shall I have with me to do it?’ “So one of them came with me because we were picking up a new wheelchair and she would be the one dealing with my chair on a regular basis. There’s another one who’s good at coming shopping with me.”

How it works

You tell Life Co about the care you want. They ask their marketplace of pre-checked care homes, home support agencies or day care centres, depending on the type of care you want, to give you a personalised quote for their services.

You compare the quotes and official care ratings they’re able to show you.

You decide on the best care option for you. It’s that simple.

Image: © Photo of Lisa by Simon Hadley

