Lifeboat exercise turns to real life rescue

George shares this latest news on behalf of Cowes RNLI. Ed

Cowes lifeboat was remarkably quick off the mark when an urgent request was received at the station yesterday afternoon to evacuate an injured yachtsman.

The call was received from HM Coastguards just as the lifeboat crew had boarded their Atlantic 85 craft Sheena Louise for an exercise.

Immediately the volunteers switched to life-saving mode, racing out into the Solent to aid the crewman, on a yacht off Norris Buoy, west of Osborne Bay.

Conveyed to St Mary’s Hospital

The yachtsman, one of six people aboard the yacht, had suffered back and shoulder injuries. After being given initial treatment by lifeboat members he was transferred on a stretcher to the lifeboat and taken to Fishbourne, where an ambulance was waiting to convey him to Newport’s St Mary’s Hospital.

The lifeboat, which left the station at 2pm, returned at 4.20pm.

Image: © With kind permission of Nick Edwards

Location map

View the location of this story.