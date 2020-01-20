Lifeboats descend on Cowes for annual crew lunch

Leading the way into the Royal Yacht Squadron’s marina was the RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat from Bembridge – to be followed by a number of RNLI and independent inshore lifeboats

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Lifeboat Get together 2020

Lifeboats from around the shores of the Isle of Wight and Hampshire poured into Cowes Harbour on Saturday for the annual get-together in the port.

Leading the way into the Royal Yacht Squadron’s marina was the RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat from Bembridge – to be followed by a number of RNLI and independent inshore lifeboats.

Disappointingly absent was the Island’s other all-weather lifeboat, based at Yarmouth.

RNLI and Independent lifeboats out on the water

The crews of lifeboats in the marina were joined on shore by other lifeboat crews who had come by road – plus Coastguards from the Fareham headquarters and the Ventnor unit.

Convivial lunch
There followed a convivial lunch at the Royal Ocean Racing Club’s premises, attended by nearly 100 people, after which the lifeboats returned to their respective stations.

News shared by George on behalf of Cowes RNLI. Ed

Monday, 20th January, 2020 9:05am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2npU

Filed under: Cowes, Emergency Services, Featured, Inshore Rescue, Isle of Wight News, RNLI

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*