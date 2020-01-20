Lifeboats descend on Cowes for annual crew lunch

Lifeboats from around the shores of the Isle of Wight and Hampshire poured into Cowes Harbour on Saturday for the annual get-together in the port.

Leading the way into the Royal Yacht Squadron’s marina was the RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat from Bembridge – to be followed by a number of RNLI and independent inshore lifeboats.

Disappointingly absent was the Island’s other all-weather lifeboat, based at Yarmouth.

The crews of lifeboats in the marina were joined on shore by other lifeboat crews who had come by road – plus Coastguards from the Fareham headquarters and the Ventnor unit.

Convivial lunch

There followed a convivial lunch at the Royal Ocean Racing Club’s premises, attended by nearly 100 people, after which the lifeboats returned to their respective stations.

News shared by George on behalf of Cowes RNLI. Ed