Lifesaving defibrillator stolen from outside clinic in Cowes

A lifesaving defibrillator has been stolen in Cowes this week.

Staff at Cowes Chiropractic Clinic discovered the theft this week.

They posted the following appeal to their Facebook Page:

Clinic staff are dismayed this week to find that the defibrillator located on the wall outside the clinic was taken over the weekend.

Please share this post far and wide as we would love as many people as possible to keep a look out for it in the hope it might be found.

Call us on 282810 with any info or the police on 101.