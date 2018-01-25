Lifesaving defibrillator stolen from outside clinic in Cowes

A lifesaving defibrillator has been stolen in Cowes this week.
Staff at Cowes Chiropractic Clinic discovered the theft this week.
They posted the following appeal to their Facebook Page:
Clinic staff are dismayed this week to find that the defibrillator located on the wall outside the clinic was taken over the weekend.
Please share this post far and wide as we would love as many people as possible to keep a look out for it in the hope it might be found.
Call us on 282810 with any info or the police on 101.
This is what the stolen defibrillator looks like.
Spotted on Isle of Wight Community Information Facebook Group
Thursday, 25th January, 2018 11:15am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fZ8
Filed under: Cowes, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Top story
Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓