Lifesaving defibrillator stolen from outside clinic in Cowes

If you have seen the stolen defibrillator, please call 101 or the clinic where it was taken from on 282810.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

A lifesaving defibrillator has been stolen in Cowes this week.

Staff at Cowes Chiropractic Clinic discovered the theft this week.

They posted the following appeal to their Facebook Page:

Clinic staff are dismayed this week to find that the defibrillator located on the wall outside the clinic was taken over the weekend.

Please share this post far and wide as we would love as many people as possible to keep a look out for it in the hope it might be found.

Call us on 282810 with any info or the police on 101.

This is what the stolen defibrillator looks like.

stolen defibrillator

Spotted on Isle of Wight Community Information Facebook Group

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 25th January, 2018 11:15am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fZ8

Filed under: Cowes, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Lifesaving defibrillator stolen from outside clinic in Cowes"

Email updates?
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Fred Karno

Some people are the utter dregs of society. As they say, what goes around comes around. Perhaps one day something that is needed to save their miserable life won’t be available.

Vote Up00Vote Down
25, January 2018 8:04 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*