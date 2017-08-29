Light lunch: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

We love this shot by John Ambler of a red squirrel stretching up on a log to pick up some nuts earlier this month.

Be sure to check out John’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

Image: © John Ambler