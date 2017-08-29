Light lunch: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

We love this shot of a cheeky red squirrel looking for lunch, captured earlier this month by John Ambler.

Red Squirrel by John Ambler

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

We love this shot by John Ambler of a red squirrel stretching up on a log to pick up some nuts earlier this month.

Be sure to check out John’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © John Ambler

Tuesday, 29th August, 2017 12:02pm

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Picture of the Week

