Little Britain Challenge Cup: Fundraising event returns to Cowes

The Little Britain Challenge Cup (LBCC), the construction and property industry’s number one sporting and social calendar event will bring hundreds of people to Shepards Wharf Marina in Cowes to sail, network and fund-raise on 15th and 16th September.

Little Britain regularly attracts project teams celebrating success and companies looking to team-build and entertain key clients whilst helping to raise thousands of pounds for charities.

2017 marks Little Britain’s 30th anniversary, and the LBCC regatta is all set to celebrate with a new venue, great food and entertainment, and top sailing.

New location for LBCC

This year, LBCC has moved to a new location in Cowes at Shepards Wharf Marina and The Sugar Store, a fabulous regatta venue with excellent facilities and great views of the River Medina and Solent.

Two days of LBCC on-the-water action will be organised by the Island Sailing Club, providing a bespoke racing schedule designed to suit beginners and experts, racers and cruisers. In addition, the fantastic world chefs from Nomad Cowes will cook up a storm for competitors on Friday and Saturday evening with delicious food from around the globe.

All set to have a fabulous regatta

David Kong, LBCC Chairman and Marketing Director of Domus, said:

“We’re all set to have a fabulous regatta and celebrate our 30th birthday with over 600 industry guests and over 50 boats racing. Everyone loves the changes we’re making. We are so pleased to have Shepards Wharf Marina, The Sugar Store bar, the Island Sailing Club and the chefs from Nomad on board. It’s going to be a great event.”

Manager at Shepards Wharf Marina, Jock Rafferty, added:

“We are proud to be hosting Little Britain and hope that all those taking part enjoy a memorable shoreside experience. This is just the beginning for Little Britain at Shepards and we look forward to a long and successful partnership with the LBCC team as we continue to build on and develop the event’s already strong foundations.”

The list of entries for LBCC 2017 reads like a who’s who of the construction sector, with companies signed up including Lendlease, MLM and HB Reavis and many more returning again to race, as well as Grimshaw Architects and Maitland Chambers joining the event as first timers.

The mission

Little Britain’s mission is simple, to bring together people from the industry, go sailing and raise as much money as possible for worthy causes. Thanks to the industry’s passion for sailing and the generosity of competing crews and supporting sponsors, LBCC has raised over £1.25 million for charities since the inaugural regatta 30 years ago.

In 2017, LBCC will be fund-raising for the 1851 Trust, the Ellen Macarthur Cancer Trust, and the Cirdan Sailing Trust.