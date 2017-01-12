Live coverage: January 2017 Executive Committee

Members of the Isle of Wight council Executive will be gathering at County Hall from 5pm for their monthly meeting tonight (Thursday).
Steephill Jack
12.Jan.2017 8:32pm
Cllr Pitcher “Brits first OK? Effin foreigners !”
And well done all who attended in such horrible weather.
Colin
13.Jan.2017 9:01am
I am pleased to see that no vote was taken on the proposed local energy company. Well done, councillors.
I hope that the reason “to allow more work to take place” does in fact mean the opposite and that the plan will be quietly consigned to the dustbin.
As for parking provision in new developments (or anywhere else in fact); successive governments make up ridiculous rules that change with the direction of the wind.
Years ago when doing flat conversions, there used to be a rule that there would need to be either parking on the property per flat or enough frontage on the road for parking per flat. Years later the government pursues rules in the opposite direction to encourage use of public transport and discourage car ownwership by having little provision for parking. It’s all tosh. Most people want cars and need somewhere to park them and streets neeed to be wide enough to get service vehicles down. Planning rules over the years have been a shambles and never seem to reflect the reaity of life, just political dogma of the time.
Colin
14.Jan.2017 9:51am
The Country Press has gone and wet itself with the latest April fools plan for Newport on the front page this week.
I really am surprised that councillors want to be associated with yet another load of tosh. And the, er, plan, requires the council to invest in a feasibility study, provide the land for free and we need more shops like a hole in the head.
It’s like the lower sixth using their imagination in business studies although they would probably actually come up with something better.