Live coverage: January 2017 Executive Committee

Members of the Isle of Wight council Executive will be gathering at County Hall from 5pm for their monthly meeting tonight (Thursday).

Live updates

The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. However, to see latest comments added to the article, you’ll need to refresh the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

If you value the live coverage from OnTheWight, please consider making a donation to running costs.

Location map

View the location of this story.