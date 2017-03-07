Live coverage of the March Scrutiny Committee

Members of the Isle of Wight Scrutiny Committee will be gathering at County Hall from 5pm today for their March meeting. Follow below the discussion as it happens.

Members will be discussing the budget, devolution and other items due to be considered by the Executive.

At time of publishing there were still two vacancies on the committee which is now chaired by Cllr Paul Fuller

Live updates

The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. However, to see latest comments added to the article, you’ll need to refresh the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

If you value the live coverage from OnTheWight, please consider making a donation to our running costs.

Agenda – March 2017 Scrutiny Committee by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Location map

View the location of this story.