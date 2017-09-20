Live: Follow Isle of Wight councillors debating these important issues

OnTheWight is reporting live from the September full council meeting tonight (Wednesday) from 6pm.

The agenda features a number of motions by Isle of Wight councillors from all sides of the chamber, including one from the Leader, Cllr Dave Stewart, on mental health and two on the Cowes floating bridge.

Members will also be debating the proposal to borrow £100m for property investment.

Full details can be seen the agenda papers below.

Live updates

The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

The Agenda

IWC September 2017 Full Council Meeting Agenda by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

