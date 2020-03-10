Live from Isle of Wight council’s Scrutiny Committee

Members of the Isle of Wight council Corporate Scrutiny Committee meet in County Hall from 5pm today (Tuesday).
The agenda for tonight’s meeting includes a review of the Council’s Corporate Complaints data and process; to discuss the council’s Communication and Consultation Strategies; the Quarterly Performance Report (see papers below).
The Committee
Following the decision made at Full Council meeting in February, the Scrutiny Committee is now made up of a majority of Conservative councillors. The membership is now:
- Mrs Debbie Andre (Island Ind)
- Mrs Vanessa Churchman (Con)
- Mr Andrew Garratt (Chairman – LibDem)
- Mr Richard Hollis (Con)
- Gill Kennett (co-opted)
- Mr Michael Murwill (Con)
- Mrs Lora Peacey-Wilcox (Island Ind)
- Mr Chris Quirk (Con)
- Mr Brian Tyndall (Con)
The papers
Click on the full screen icons to see larger versions.
