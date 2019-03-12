Live from the Isle of Wight council Scrutiny Committee

Follow the discussion at this month’s Isle of Wight council scrutiny committee as members review the Council’s Contact Centre as well as complaints process and items going before Cabinet.

Members of the Isle of Wight council Scrutiny Committee will be meeting this afternoon for their monthly meeting.

Today’s agenda includes:

  • A review of the operation of the Council’s Contact Centre as agreed at the 12 June 2018 meeting;
  • To consider the report of the chairman regarding the council’s corporate complaints process and the lessons being learnt from complaints.
  • Comment on items due to be considered by the Cabinet on 14 March 2019, including:
    • Quarterly Performance Report – Quarter 3
    • Integration of Continuing Healthcare
    • Public Consultation regarding Cross Solent Travel for Patients receiving Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy or Renal treatment

Live updates
Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

Tuesday, 12th March, 2019 4:50pm

