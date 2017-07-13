Call for £100K investment in Isle of Wight Rights of Way

Cllr Downer has called for the £50k slashed from the Rights of Way budget to be reinstated and a further £50k added to ensure this vital service continues to support the Isle of Wight’s tourist economy and health and wellbeing of residents.

The Isle of Wight councillor for Godshill and Wroxall, Rodney Downer, has proposed a motion for next week’s full council meeting calling for the Rights of Way department to be properly supported,

At the February budget meeting (read our coverage) the Conservative administation’s budget – which was approved with a majority of just two votes – agreed to slash £50,000 from the Rights of Way budget for 2017/18.

Cllr Downer is now calling for the council to support his motion to both reinstate the £50,000 previously cut and consider further additional investment of £50,000.

He says,

“Rights of Way on the Isle of Wight are a key element of our countryside in relation to both the tourist economy and health and wellbeing of our residents.

“The maintenance of our Rights of Way is vital in supporting the above.”

Thursday, 13th July, 2017 8:42am

By

1 Comment

  1. Geoff Brodie


    13.Jul.2017 10:22am

    All opposition councillors – Labour, LibDem and IW Indys –
    proposed this last February, but the Tories rejected it. They will again.

