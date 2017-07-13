Call for £100K investment in Isle of Wight Rights of Way

The Isle of Wight councillor for Godshill and Wroxall, Rodney Downer, has proposed a motion for next week’s full council meeting calling for the Rights of Way department to be properly supported,

At the February budget meeting (read our coverage) the Conservative administation’s budget – which was approved with a majority of just two votes – agreed to slash £50,000 from the Rights of Way budget for 2017/18.

Cllr Downer is now calling for the council to support his motion to both reinstate the £50,000 previously cut and consider further additional investment of £50,000.

He says,