LIVE Isle of Wight snow, schools and travel updates: 1 February 2019

Snow started falling on the Isle of Wight from late Thursday afternoon on the Isle of Wight.
The adverse weather resulted in several road traffic collisions last night, and 4×4 drivers were out on the roads helping to rescue stranded drivers.
See our live list below of schools that will be closed for the day. We start at the potion of ‘awaiting info’ and will update the list once the schools make their decision
Friday, 1st February, 2019 7:02am
By Sally Perry
