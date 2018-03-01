LIVE Isle of Wight snow, schools and travel updates: 2 March 2018

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for snow and wind until 8am on Friday, and a yellow warning for snow and ice for the rest of the day, so expect disruption to school, roads and cross-Solent travel.
Is your school open or closed? Look at our table below (it’s updated in real-time)
Check back on this page from Friday morning for the latest news from across the Island throughout the day.
A number of schools have already advised in advance whether they will be open on Friday.
