Councillor apparently browsing Netflix during most important council meeting of the year

Whilst other councillors were debating the proposed budget that will see £7.5m of cuts in the next year and an increase of 5.99% on council tax, one councillor appeared more interested in what to watch on Netflix.

Read and contribute to the 9 readers' comments ↓

chris whitehouse on netflix zoomed

At last night’s Isle of Wight council meeting, whilst councillors were debating and voting on the next year’s budget, one councillor was spotted browsing through the online video streaming service, Netflix.

Isle of Wight Labour’s youth and student officer, Willoughby Matthews, was sitting in the public gallery, which looks down onto the chamber where Cllr Whitehouse was sitting.

Will told OnTheWight,

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when I looked down, there was an elected member of the Isle of Wight Council, in the middle of a serious budget meeting, playing on Netflix! While people on the Island struggle to make ends meet, one of the people meant to be discussing it obviously has other things on his mind.

“If I was a resident of Newport West, I’d be asking some serious questions”

OnTheWight wrote to Cllr Whitehouse inviting a comment,

We’re writing an article about the photos taken from the public gallery at last night’s budget meeting where you are clearly seen browsing Netflix during the budget debate.

Would you like to comment as to why your full attention was not given to the debate?

Despite many attempts to contact him, at the time of publishing Cllr Whitehouse had not provided a comment.

Image: © Willoughby Matthews

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 1st March, 2018 3:44pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g4O

Filed under: Budget Cuts, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

9 Comments on "Councillor apparently browsing Netflix during most important council meeting of the year"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
michael5rydeeast
Thank you, Cllr Whitehouse, this clearly shows what you think of the debate last night and hey-ho why bother to listen, Netflix is far more interesting. You had to fight your boredom level until the inevitable vote. As a Conservative you knew that your Conservative Administration just had to go through the motions last night as you were all under a whip to vote through your budget,… Read more »
Vote Up62-2Vote Down
1, March 2018 4:08 pm
kookoocachu

How rude and obnoxious! I wouldn’t even dream of doing something so insulting. He is an embarrassment to his ward and council.

– Cllr Jaimie Bundell

Vote Up58-1Vote Down
1, March 2018 3:58 pm
electrickery

The Tory party at all levels is immune from embarrassment, convinced as they are of their divine right to do as they want and to hell with the country. Except Northern Ireland’s dwindling protestant constituency, of course (is that OK, Mrs Foster?).

Vote Up10-6Vote Down
1, March 2018 5:00 pm
electrickery

Hope you weren’t hoping to *shame* him, Sally. This lot take responsibility to a new low.

Vote Up38-2Vote Down
1, March 2018 3:47 pm
tosh

It’s nice to see how hard our Councillor’s work for there ward.But I would say that it’s nice to see that Cllr whitehouse attended at all.

Vote Up6-1Vote Down
1, March 2018 5:06 pm
electrickery

Why, Tosh? If that’s the nature of his interest and commitment, he should resign and let somebody serious do the job!

Vote Up21-2Vote Down
1, March 2018 5:11 pm
calderjon

Looks more like “YouPorn” to me…..(not that I would know of course)

Vote Up8-5Vote Down
1, March 2018 5:13 pm
I do not believe it

Just a thought folks:-
When and if Whitehouse is present, it might give various public meetings a certain steely ‘edge’ if members of the public would raise questions from the floor asking if the representative for Newport West had any Netflix recommendations to make or if he knew if it was raining in Tokyo.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down
1, March 2018 9:46 pm
gravdub4
I suppose there was no need for him to pay any real attention as it was probably all cut and dried before it even went up there. These are the people who are screwing us out of more and more money and giving themselves pay rises with it and expecting people to pay a 74% council tax rise just because they live in a dump like Sandown… Read more »
Vote Up2-3Vote Down
1, March 2018 9:34 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*