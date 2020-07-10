Live music, theatre, dance and more now permitted if outdoors and with socially distanced audiences

Welcome news for music lovers, theatre-goers and those working in the performing arts this week, as Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announces that with a socially distanced audience, performing arts can now take place outdoors from Saturday 11th July.

This means that outdoor theatres, opera, dance and music can resume from Saturday, so long as they take place outside and with a limited and socially distanced audience.

Five-stage roadmap

The guidance follows the government’s five-stage roadmap outlining how we will get audiences back into performing arts venues. It provides advice on all aspects of performance, from casting, sound and lighting, costume and fitting, to cloakrooms, orchestra pits, hair and make-up.

Singing and the playing of brass and wind instruments will be permitted in a managed and controlled professional working environment to minimise risk.

Measures to be followed

The guidance makes clear that the following measures should be considered to allow for safe resumption of performances:

A reduction in venue capacity and limited ticket sales to ensure social distancing can be maintained

All tickets must be purchased online and venues are encouraged to move towards e-ticketing for help with track and trace

Venues should have clearly communicated social distancing marking in place in areas where queues form and adopt a limited entry approach. Increased deep cleaning of auditoriums

Performances should be scheduled to allow sufficient time to undertake deep cleaning before the next audience arrives

Singing and the playing of brass and wind instruments in groups or in front of an audience is limited to professionals only

Performers, conductors, musicians must observe social distancing wherever possible

Indoor venues

The Government say they will also work with the sector to pilot a number of small indoor performances with a social distanced audience to help inform plans about how best to get indoor venues back up and running.

Protected from demolition

A change in planning rules will also mean theatres, concert halls and live music performance venues will be protected from demolition or change of use by developers, stopping those that have been made temporarily vacant during lockdown disappearing altogether and giving extra security to these businesses as they start to re-open.

Stages of the phased return

The five stages of the phased return to professional performing arts is as follows:

Stage One – Rehearsal and training (no audiences and adhering to social distancing guidelines)

Stage Two – Performances for broadcast and recording purposes (adhering to social distancing guidelines)

Stage Three – Performances outdoors with an audience plus pilots for indoor performances with a limited distance audience from 11th July. We will now also work with the sector to get small pilots started as soon as possible and will set out further details in due course.

Stage Four – Performances allowed indoors / outdoors (but with a limited distanced audience indoors)

Stage Five – Performances allowed indoors / outdoors (with a fuller audience indoors)

Image: israel palacio under CC BY 2.0