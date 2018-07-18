Live reporting from the July Isle of Wight full council meeting

Tonight (Wednesday) sees the July Isle of Wight full council meeting take place at County Hall from 6pm. As usual, OnTheWight will be reporting live.

The Chairman, Cllr Lora Peacey-Wilcox, is unable to chair tonight’s meeting so her deputy, Cllr George Cameron (Con), will be stepping into her shoes for the meeting.

See the agenda below for details of what will be discussed at tonight’s meeting.

Live updates

The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. However, to see latest comments added to the article, you’ll need to refresh the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

If you value our live reporting and want to support trustworthy, independently-owned Isle of Wight media, here’s how you can join a growing number of readers who understand that the traditional model of journalism is changing and have set up regular contributions to OnTheWight.

IW Full council July 2018 – agenda by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Image: sskennel under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.