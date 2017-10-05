Local author makes a splash with competition to launch her latest book

Zoe shares this latest news. Ed

To celebrate the launch of her latest book, children’s author and illustrator Zoe Sadler has teamed up with Waterstones to run a colouring competition.

And it’s not just for kids!

‘Mysteries of the Deep’ is Zoe’s first colouring book and is packed full of fun activities to solve and beautiful images to colour in.

Open to all ages

The competition is open to all ages. Those over eight can colour a scene from the new book featuring sea monsters, while younger artists can colour a sheet of Zoe’s loveable monsters from her Monster Messages project.

Not only will the best entries in each of the five age categories win colouring-in prizes and copies of Zoe’s books, their pictures will be framed and put on display in the window of Waterstones on Newport High Street.

Zoe says,

“An underwater theme for my first colouring book seemed inevitable. It was the perfect choice to showcase my sea themed work. I love to take inspiration from the Island and the sea that surrounds us. My work is also quite intricate so I think adults will love this book too!”

How to enter

To enter pick up a colouring sheet from Waterstones. Or come and visit Zoe in her vintage caravan in the Youth Zone at the Isle of Wight Literary Festival on 14th and 15th October.

As well as running her pop-up bookshop, Zoe will be holding a workshop on Sunday afternoon. She’ll be reading from her first book ‘The Lighthouse Keeper – A Cautionary Tale’ and helping youngsters create their own Monster Messages.

The closing date for entries into the colouring competition is 21st October. Winners will be announced at a special event at Waterstones on 28th October.

For more details about all of Zoe’s other books visit Zoe’s Website.