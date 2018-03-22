Local councils ‘deeply concerned’ about Fire Service revamp plans

The Isle of Wight Association of Local Councils (IWALC) have said they are “deeply concerned about the health and wellbeing implications for Islanders” should the revamp of the Fire & Rescue Service go ahead as recommended.

Urge IWC not to adopt Option 4

The issue – which has raised concerns from other quarters too (see below) – was discussed at the recent IWALC Executive meeting. A spokesperson for IWALC said,

“Members were deeply concerned about the health and wellbeing implications for Islanders of the Fire Service Review, in particular the recommendation to IW Council Cabinet of Option 4. “They urged the IW Council not to adopt Option 4, which would see the reduction of eight whole time fire fighters. “The IWALC Representative to the IW Health and Wellbeing Board, Cllr Brodie, pressed for an agenda item to review the implications and this will take place in July.”

Concerns from others too

The decision on the recommendation was delayed until the April Caninet meeting to allow members of the public and Scrutiny Committee to fully read all papers.

Members of the Fire Brigades Union had already raised their concerns over the plans last month.

The issue will go to the Cabinet meeting on 16th April.

Location map

View the location of this story.