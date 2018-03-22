Void in the carriageway closes Shanklin Road

A “void in the centre of the carriageway” (aka a ‘gurt hole’) has resulted in the closure of Eastcliff Road, Shanklin.

Island Roads issued the road closure (on Eastcliff Road for a distance of 132 metres) this morning (Thursday).

There is no alternative route and reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.

