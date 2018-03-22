Void in the carriageway closes Shanklin Road

Island Roads issued the road closure (on Eastcliff Road for a distance of 132 metres) this morning (Thursday).

A “void in the centre of the carriageway” (aka a ‘gurt hole’) has resulted in the closure of Eastcliff Road, Shanklin.

There is no alternative route and reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.

Thursday, 22nd March, 2018 11:15am

Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight News, Roads, Shanklin

