Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Andrew Turner‘s office have advised that Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, Sajid Javid MP, was to visit the Isle of Wight tomorrow (23rd March).

After today’s events in Westminster, this is understandably now uncertain.

They say the Secretary of State will attend a meeting with local representatives responsible for economic growth and employment on the Island and then tour the new Centre of Excellence for Composites, Advanced Manufacturing and Marine (CECAMM) at Whippingham.

CECAMM is a partnership between the Isle of Wight College and local employers, supported by £10.9m Local Growth Deal investment through the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership.

It will offer education and training for around 600 students and is a key part of the plan to bring long term economic success to the Island, creating a highly-skilled workforce to fill vacancies locally and world-wide.

The centre is due to open shortly.

17.37 Update:

This in from the MP’s office,

In view of the dreadful and tragic events in Westminster this afternoon, it is not currently clear whether The Rt Hon Sajid Javid will be visiting the Island as scheduled tomorrow. Once we know what the situation is we will be in touch again. It is now being reported that a police officer has very sadly died in this attack; Andrew wants to thank and pay tribute to our amazing security services who put their lives on the line for the safety of others every single day. His thoughts and prayers are also with those innocent bystanders who have been injured and the relatives and loved ones of those who have lost their lives today. There has been so much fear and grief caused by these evil actions today – but the terrorists will not win.

Update 18:14 Changed headline and body of text to reflect Westminster news.

Image: foreignoffice under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.