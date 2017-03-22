Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Andrew Turner‘s office have advised that Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, Sajid Javid MP, was to visit the Isle of Wight tomorrow (23rd March).
After today’s events in Westminster, this is understandably now uncertain.
They say the Secretary of State will attend a meeting with local representatives responsible for economic growth and employment on the Island and then tour the new Centre of Excellence for Composites, Advanced Manufacturing and Marine (CECAMM) at Whippingham.
CECAMM is a partnership between the Isle of Wight College and local employers, supported by £10.9m Local Growth Deal investment through the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership.
It will offer education and training for around 600 students and is a key part of the plan to bring long term economic success to the Island, creating a highly-skilled workforce to fill vacancies locally and world-wide.
The centre is due to open shortly.
17.37 Update:
This in from the MP’s office,
In view of the dreadful and tragic events in Westminster this afternoon, it is not currently clear whether The Rt Hon Sajid Javid will be visiting the Island as scheduled tomorrow. Once we know what the situation is we will be in touch again.
It is now being reported that a police officer has very sadly died in this attack; Andrew wants to thank and pay tribute to our amazing security services who put their lives on the line for the safety of others every single day. His thoughts and prayers are also with those innocent bystanders who have been injured and the relatives and loved ones of those who have lost their lives today. There has been so much fear and grief caused by these evil actions today – but the terrorists will not win.
Update 18:14 Changed headline and body of text to reflect Westminster news.
steve stubbings
22.Mar.2017 4:35pm
Do you think he’ll still come?
Steve Goodman
22.Mar.2017 6:24pm
Good reason for Andrew and his friends to consider halting, and hopefully reversing, their savage funding cuts for the police, other essential emergency services, and our stretched armed forces?
iain mckie
22.Mar.2017 6:55pm
“but the terrorists will not win.” But they did in Northern Ireland.
Suruk the Slayer
22.Mar.2017 7:01pm
And thanks to Brexit, the prospect of a united Ireland is now more likely than ever.
As is an independent Scotland.
Well done that man!
Robert Jones
22.Mar.2017 7:33pm
Iain McKie, they plainly did NOT win in Northern Ireland. Had they done so, Ulster would no longer exist, and Ireland would be united, and separate from the UK in its entirety.
You might view terrorism in a somewhat, though not entirely, different light if you had been a member of the Roman Catholic community in N. Ireland. If terrorism emanated mostly from the republican/Irish nationalist side, it wasn’t confined to it. In Ulster, Protestant oppression had the state on its side and took every opportunity to deny equal opportunities to Roman Catholics. I didn’t have any sympathy for either side in the violence they embraced, by the way. But I do believe in acknowledging the truth.
iain mckie
22.Mar.2017 7:43pm
Is that’s what they want, then good luck to them. As long as it is a democratic decision. In the meantime, dry your eyes.
Suruk the Slayer
22.Mar.2017 8:11pm
But it won’t be. Oh, there will be a referendum, and the vote will go one way or the other.
That is when the violence will start again.
And that will be as a consequence of Brexit.
iain mckie
22.Mar.2017 7:45pm
Having McGuinness dep First Minister and the RUC disbanded and replaced with NIPS with SF on the board of control plus all kinds of cross border agreements tell me that the terrorists won. Hands down. Nor did they even hand in their guns or stop terrorising the community.
Robert Jones
22.Mar.2017 8:04pm
Historically inaccurate, look up General John de Chastelaine and Google ‘N. Ireland peace process’.
But I’m not running after your red herrings – you and your former party helped jeopardize the peace process through Brexit, and if we end up with a resumption of Irish terrorism on top of the murderous events of today, you’ll come in for your share of blame for it.
retired hack
22.Mar.2017 7:48pm
The minister has a rather tricky problem. Election purdah begins on Monday, and since this visit is a blatant example of pork-barrel politics, it’s difficult to see how, if it’s off for tomorrow, it could go ahead at all without some nifty organisational footwork.
Richard
22.Mar.2017 8:11pm
My thoughts go out to all the people who have been effected by the events in Westminster today. It is understandable if he has to delay his visit.