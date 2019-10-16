Local NHS Volunteer Service shortlisted for national Helpforce Champions Awards 2019

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust Volunteers Service has received national recognition of their fantastic contribution to volunteering in the NHS.

The local service, which is based at St. Mary’s Hospital, has been shortlisted for an “Innovation in Volunteering Award” by the Helpforce Champions Awards 2019.

Unique relationship with College and schools

The service has been selected for their work in supporting NHS services on the Island and the unique relationship they have grown with Island schools and the IW College.

Health and Care students attending the IW College are offered a practical placement as a volunteer at St. Mary’s Hospital as part of their studies and it is this innovation which has received national attention.

Armstrong: Small acts of kindness our volunteers provide are priceless

Cathy Armstrong, Volunteer Co-ordinator, said:

“We are so excited to be nominated for this award. We have developed an excellent relationship with our local schools and college and the recruitment of Health and Social Care students to our Volunteers service is incredibly successful. “We offer students a valuable insight into the many careers the healthcare sector has to offer and our patients and staff are also benefiting hugely from their voluntary support. “The small acts of kindness that our volunteers provide are priceless, and something our Trust could not be without.”

Awards ceremony

The awards will take place in central London on Friday 25th October and celebrate the exciting ways in which volunteers across the country are giving their time to benefit patients, staff, and communities.