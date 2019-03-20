‘Diverse and beautiful’ Medina Valley promoted by local organisations

Catherine shares this latest news from the Medina Valley. Ed

An exciting new brand has been launched for Medina Valley to position the area as a diverse, accessible and naturally beautiful destination.

A vibrant logo has been created and useful information has been compiled to celebrate the unique characteristics of the area. Medina Valley is made up of six parishes – Cowes, East Cowes, Gurnard, Newport, Northwood and Whippingham.

The brand has been developed for local organisations to support and enhance their marketing, and will be freely available to use.

Biss: Raise profile of the whole area

Graham Biss, from the Medina Valley Coastal Communities Team that leads the project, commented:

“This is not a commercial brand, its purpose is to help raise the profile of the whole area and show what a fantastic destination this is.”

The initiative was launched with a trip down the Medina River on Wednesday 20th March. Graham added:

“We’ve been engaging with local organisations since January and have been very pleased with the interest and feedback that we have received. Now we hope that businesses will use this brand as part of their marketing. There are many great events and activities on our doorstep – let’s tell everyone about them.”

Identity inspired by local landscape

The identity was created by Ventnor design agency, Wordsandstuff.co.uk/, and inspired by the local landscape.

Designer Lindsay Robertson explained:

“The Medina Estuary is the defining element of Medina Valley – so the icon focuses on the Estuary and the surrounding natural environment. The stem of the leaf takes the form of the flowing water.”

Five distinctive themes

Text and other resources have been compiled based around five distinctive themes that highlight the rich and varied assets within the Valley:

Ten minutes to tranquillity: This emphasises the proximity of natural beauty and the ease of getting around.

Scenic hues of blues & greens: This focuses on the estuary, coast and natural environment.

The Island’s Royal quarter: This covers the long established links with the monarchy, providing a particular focus on Queen Victoria.

Industry & innovation: This highlights the pioneering maritime and industrial heritage, past and present.

Your idea of fun: This summarises the recreational activities and entertainment available, on and off the water.

Myles: Outstanding potential

Will Myles, Managing Director of Visit Isle of Wight, says:

“This area has outstanding potential and there’s such a variety of things to see and do – including spotting rare wildlife; relaxing, walking and cycling by the river; enjoying our amazing history and industrial heritage; and everything our county town has to offer. “We wish this project every success.”





Image: Christian Warren (Style of Wight); Abi Fox (Visit Isle of Wight), Cllr Geoff Brodie (Newport East); Cllr Lora Peacey Wilcox (Chairman of Isle of Wight Council); Cllr Steve Hastings (Central Wight) Catherine Bassindale (Wordsandstuff.co.uk); Lindsay Robertson (Wordsandstuff.co.uk); Carol Flux (Natural Enterprise – seated in the centre); Graham Biss (Chair of Medina Valley Coastal Communities Team – seated at the centre, at the back); David Thornton (Medina Valley Centre); Anna Stanley (Natural Enterprise); Cllr Jane Rann (East Cowes); Judi Griffin and David James