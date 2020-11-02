Lockdown #2: ‘Travel for holidays and visits should cease’, says Isle of Wight council leader

As the country prepares to go into a second lockdown on Thursday (5th November), restrictions on essential travel only will return.

Isle of Wight Council leader, Dave Stewart, said:

“The government has provided a very clear message about people continuing to travel for work and medical needs, but that travel for holidays and visits should cease.”

Ferries must continue to operate

Explaining why the ferry services would continue, the council leader added,

“We know that travel connections with the mainland are vital to the Island’s resilience and the wellbeing of its community at this time. “Food, fuel, medical supplies and materials need to be maintained, as does the availability of mainland healthcare; keyworkers traveling to support the community, and for commuters travelling to and from work.”

Cllr Stewart went on to say,

“The ferries also carry all of the goods we might purchase online while non-essential retail is closed. The Island needs to have services open for these reasons.”

Ferry operators to dissuade people from travelling

Adding that,

“The ferry operators are very active in working with the council to dissuade people from travelling that do not need to do so and this will be helped by the government’s clear guidance that people should not travel for holidays or to visit second homes. “The ferry operators and the council are unable to police each individual reason for travel and have to rely on everyone obeying the lockdown laws.

Temperature testing considered and discounted

