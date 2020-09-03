Londoners being told to travel to the Isle of Wight for Coronavirus testing

As testing is rationed in some areas, people around the country are being advised to travel great distances in order to have a Coronavirus (Covid-19) test

News that Coronavirus (Covid-19) testing is being rationed, includes stories of people in London being told to travel to Portsmouth and get on the ferry to the Isle of Wight in order to have a test, has been circulating this morning.

In order to cope with outbreaks elsewhere, areas with fewer Covid-19 cases have had their testing capacity reduced, say the Government.

However, concerns have been raised that the rationing of testing in some areas could mean that new spikes are missed.

Hancock: We need to get those outbreaks under control
Matt Hancock MP, the minister in charge of health, told BBC Radio 4 Today programme,

“We are putting testing in to areas in the country where there are outbreaks where there are much higher numbers of cases for obvious reasons that we need to get those outbreaks under control.”

A trip to the Isle of Wight
The Isle of Wight has been cited by several Londoners this morning, saying to the Government’s Test and Test Website reveals the Island as their “nearest” testing centre.

It’s considered unlikely that someone with Covid-19 symptoms would travel to the Isle of Wight in order to be tested, when home testing kits are available.

Asked if this was a problem or a policy, Hancock said

“The vast majority of people, wherever they are, are able to get a test close to them.

“There are occasionally, in any large system, operational challenges, but the mass testing proposal that we are putting £500m into is also our answer to this problem in the medium term.”

Tracing the issue
In a discussion on BBC, experts have said the important issue here is the tracing aspect of the Test and Trace Programme, with less than 80 per cent of cases and their contacts being reached each week.

Colin

Another wonderful idea. You may well have covid-19; go and travel 70 miles for a test. Do try not to infect anyone on the way or on the ferry.

We’re all doomed…is this really the best the government can do?

3, September 2020 8:42 am
jon101
If you think this is an unfortunate glitch in the system it ain’t. It IS so easy to get this right using postcodes, so why are they doing this? Think about it, when you go to a website for a company with multiple stores, to find the nearest one, you enter the town or postcode press enter and up pops the store nearest to you then underneath… Read more »
3, September 2020 8:56 am
JossS

Do we not possess any common sense in this country as this just beggars belief. Who in their right mind is going to travel from London to the IOW for a test unless of course they just want an expensive day out on the train and ferry!

3, September 2020 8:58 am
Spartacus

This is outrageous, immoral and an absolute disgrace. Keeping us apart is keeping us safe is the only way, not making it worse for gods sake. As Islanders we need to come together in solidarity to stop this crazy idea. What a world we are living in now.

3, September 2020 8:57 am
