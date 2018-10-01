Long diversion for St Lawrence residents following damage to bridge

St Lawrence Shute has been closed by Island Roads following a road traffic incident that has resulted in damage to the former railway bridge.

Island Roads say the road will be closed from its junction with Whitwell Road to its junction with Seven Sisters Road for a distance of 537 metres.

Historial Railway Estate on behalf of DfT, are to carry out the emergency works to disused railway bridge.

Diversion

The diversion will affect Whitwell Road, Ventnor Footpath 72, Ventnor Footpath 71, Gills Cliff Road, Castle Road, Castle Close, Steephill Court Road, Undercliff Drive and Ventnor Footpath 91.

Diversion route(s) will be signed at the time of closure. Reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.

Location map

