List of candidates for all parties in MEP elections

Low flying plane off the Isle of Wight will be a planned oil spill response simulation

Don’t be concerned if you see a low flying Boeing 727 over the water off the Isle of Wight from tomorrow. It’s a planned manoeuvre.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

oil spill response plane over the water

Anyone on the South West of the Isle of Wight looking out to sea from 8am tomorrow (Tuesday) might see a rather large red and white plane flying low over the water.

According to the folks over at the EGHF – Lee on Solent Facebook Group, a simulated oil spill response is due to take place from 9am (British Summer Time).

A Boeing 727 and PA31 will conduct dynamic low-level manoeuvring over the sea until 4pm on Thursday (23rd May).

Map of the planned exercise

The exercise will include test spraying.

Thanks to Leif Marriner for the heads-up.

Source and Image: © Rich Patterson EGHF – Lee on Solent

Monday, 20th May, 2019 11:51am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mRI

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, South Wight, West Wight

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*