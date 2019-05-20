Low flying plane off the Isle of Wight will be a planned oil spill response simulation

Anyone on the South West of the Isle of Wight looking out to sea from 8am tomorrow (Tuesday) might see a rather large red and white plane flying low over the water.
According to the folks over at the EGHF – Lee on Solent Facebook Group, a simulated oil spill response is due to take place from 9am (British Summer Time).
A Boeing 727 and PA31 will conduct dynamic low-level manoeuvring over the sea until 4pm on Thursday (23rd May).
The exercise will include test spraying.
Image: © Rich Patterson EGHF – Lee on Solent
